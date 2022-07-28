Brokerages Set Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) PT at GBX 813.60

Shares of Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17 – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 813.60 ($9.80).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TM17 shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($7.83) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of TM17 stock opened at GBX 444 ($5.35) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £646.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,236.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 414.16 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 510.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Team17 Group has a 52-week low of GBX 370 ($4.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 870 ($10.48).

Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its games portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

