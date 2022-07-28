Brokers Offer Predictions for Canadian Utilities Limited’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:CU)

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Canadian Utilities in a report released on Monday, July 25th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny forecasts that the company will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Canadian Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $2.24 per share.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.76 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$1.11 billion for the quarter.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CU. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities lowered shares of Canadian Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 1st. CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$39.00.

TSE:CU opened at C$40.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.27, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$39.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$37.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.86 billion and a PE ratio of 26.35. Canadian Utilities has a fifty-two week low of C$33.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.79.

In other news, Director Brian P. Shkrobot sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.21, for a total transaction of C$58,815.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$365,868.51. Insiders sold a total of 3,200 shares of company stock valued at $126,461 over the last 90 days.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

