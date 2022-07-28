Brokers Set Expectations for Orla Mining Ltd.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Orla Mining in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 26th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.41 million during the quarter.

ORLA has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th.

Shares of ORLA stock opened at $2.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.69 million, a PE ratio of 287.00 and a beta of 1.34. Orla Mining has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Orla Mining by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Orla Mining by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 12,102 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Orla Mining by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 52,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 27,740 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Orla Mining by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 41,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Orla Mining by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 84,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 35,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.47% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

