Brokers Set Expectations for Spotify Technology S.A.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) – KeyCorp issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Spotify Technology in a research report issued on Monday, July 25th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the year. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Spotify Technology’s current full-year earnings is ($0.78) per share.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Spotify Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $101.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James upgraded Spotify Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.07.

SPOT stock opened at $116.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.24 and a beta of 1.79. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $89.03 and a 1 year high of $305.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 40,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,548,000 after buying an additional 12,275 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,101,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Spotify Technology by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

