Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) vs. P10 (OTCMKTS:PIOE) Head-To-Head Survey

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) and P10 (OTCMKTS:PIOE – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Renewable and P10’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Renewable -6.22% -2.08% -0.65% P10 N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.0% of Brookfield Renewable shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of P10 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Renewable $4.10 billion 1.58 $946.00 million ($0.62) -60.48 P10 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Brookfield Renewable and P10’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Brookfield Renewable has higher revenue and earnings than P10.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Brookfield Renewable and P10, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Renewable 0 0 1 0 3.00 P10 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brookfield Renewable presently has a consensus price target of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.33%. Given Brookfield Renewable’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Brookfield Renewable is more favorable than P10.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About P10

P10 Holdings, Inc. is an alternative asset management investment firm. The firm’s purpose is to create long-term value by providing risk-adjusted returns through private equity funds-of-funds, secondary funds, and co-investment funds. It focusses on long-term value creation in opportunities where it sees significant potential for sustainable profit growth. The company was founded by Joseph F. Pinkerton in 1992 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

