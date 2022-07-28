Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 21.55%.

Business First Bancshares Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ BFST opened at $22.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.89. Business First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $20.19 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.98 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on Business First Bancshares from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Institutional Trading of Business First Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 13,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

