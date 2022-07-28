Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 21.55%.
Business First Bancshares Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ BFST opened at $22.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.89. Business First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $20.19 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.98 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on Business First Bancshares from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.
Business First Bancshares Company Profile
Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.
