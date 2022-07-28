C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target Increased to $123.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Citigroup from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CHRW. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.05.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $101.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.33. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a twelve month low of $84.67 and a twelve month high of $115.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 4,286 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $467,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,795,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 4,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $467,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,795,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Paul Zechmeister sold 2,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $322,070.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,507,649.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,679 shares of company stock worth $7,167,699. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

