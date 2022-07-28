Cadre Holdings, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:CDRE)

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th.

Cadre Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CDRE opened at $22.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.87. Cadre has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $104.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Cadre’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cadre will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Cadre

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on Cadre from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadre currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $412,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadre by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cadre by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 10,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cadre by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 51,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Cadre Company Profile

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

