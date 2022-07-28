California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,372,976 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 119,167 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of Lowe’s Companies worth $277,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32,253 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $328,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 8.2% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.63.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $189.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.44. The company has a market capitalization of $121.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.27. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.23%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

