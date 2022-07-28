California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,714,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,495 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.54% of Sempra worth $288,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sempra by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,905,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631,949 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 90,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,173,000 after buying an additional 37,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Stock Up 0.2 %

SRE stock opened at $159.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $50.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.60. Sempra has a 12 month low of $119.56 and a 12 month high of $173.28.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 10.96%. Sempra’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.22.

About Sempra

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Recommended Stories

