California Public Employees Retirement System Has $216.66 Million Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,371,506 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 23,624 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.75% of Keysight Technologies worth $216,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,147,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 39,988 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,258,000 after acquiring an additional 22,057 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 95,506 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,723,000 after acquiring an additional 47,888 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $155.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.73. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.93 and a 1-year high of $209.08. The company has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.