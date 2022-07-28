California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 508,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,289 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of Elevance Health worth $249,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,485,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ELV. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $590.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $596.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $527.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $558.30.

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total value of $464,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Elevance Health news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,098,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ELV opened at $468.00 on Thursday. Elevance Health Inc. has a one year low of $355.43 and a one year high of $533.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $481.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $476.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $112.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.96.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.30. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $38.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.53%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

