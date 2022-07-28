California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,340,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 51,884 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $158,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YUM has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.67.

NYSE:YUM opened at $120.51 on Thursday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.37 and a 1-year high of $139.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.99.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

