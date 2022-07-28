Calix (NYSE:CALX) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.18-0.24 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $211-217 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $199.05 million. Calix also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.18-$0.24 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CALX. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Calix from $48.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Calix from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Calix from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price target on Calix from $48.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target (down from $69.00) on shares of Calix in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.20.

CALX traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $54.77. 5,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,315. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.58. Calix has a twelve month low of $31.59 and a twelve month high of $80.95.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $202.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.02 million. Calix had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Calix will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $1,348,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 751,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,027,462.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 12,477 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $499,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 33,750 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $1,348,987.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 751,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,027,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CALX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Calix by 45.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,446,078 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $319,511,000 after buying an additional 2,340,968 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calix by 35.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,586,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $239,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,368 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Calix by 58.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,732,618 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $74,347,000 after purchasing an additional 639,780 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Calix by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,711,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $73,422,000 after purchasing an additional 12,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Calix by 4.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,564,912 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $67,151,000 after purchasing an additional 67,005 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

