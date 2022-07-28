Calix’s (CALX) “Maintains” Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barrington Research in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

CALX has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Calix from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Calix from $48.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Calix in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Calix from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Calix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

Shares of CALX stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $55.00. 6,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,315. Calix has a one year low of $31.59 and a one year high of $80.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.55.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Calix had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $202.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calix will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $1,348,987.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 751,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,027,462.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Calix news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 12,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $499,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $1,348,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 751,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,027,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CALX. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Calix in the first quarter valued at $61,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Calix during the 1st quarter valued at about $711,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Calix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Calix by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,449 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $760,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

