Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Up 2.0 %

CANF opened at $0.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.74. Can-Fite BioPharma has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $2.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.89.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,447.36% and a negative return on equity of 132.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

About Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

