Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Price Target to C$40.00

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IGIFF. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on IGM Financial from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

IGM Financial Price Performance

OTCMKTS:IGIFF traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.18 and its 200-day moving average is $32.35. IGM Financial has a fifty-two week low of $25.91 and a fifty-two week high of $41.48.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

