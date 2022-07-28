Canada Rare Earth (CVE:LL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Canada Rare Earth Corp. (CVE:LL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 60010 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Canada Rare Earth Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.93. The stock has a market cap of C$5.14 million and a PE ratio of -7.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.05.

Canada Rare Earth Company Profile

Canada Rare Earth Corp., a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of rare earth elements in Asia. The company provides high-purity rare earth oxides, rare earth fluorides, larger particle/nano rare earth oxides, and other products. Its products are used in various industries, such as high-end electronics, lighting solutions, ceramics and glass, catalytic and cracking, magnets, and atomic energy.

