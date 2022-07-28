Canadian National Railway (CNR) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.73 on September 29th

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.7325 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%.

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$156.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$145.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$152.87. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of C$132.38 and a 1 year high of C$171.48. The stock has a market cap of C$107.79 billion and a PE ratio of 22.97.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C$1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.36 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.65 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$167.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$169.00 target price (down previously from C$173.00) on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway to C$154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$153.18.

In related news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 17,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$145.02, for a total value of C$2,483,011.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,211,876.38. In related news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 17,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$145.02, for a total value of C$2,483,011.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,211,876.38. Also, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 221,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$150.34, for a total transaction of C$33,303,562.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,077,098 shares in the company, valued at C$1,815,610,527.83. Insiders have sold a total of 1,036,185 shares of company stock valued at $153,932,744 in the last ninety days.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

