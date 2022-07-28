Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.35-$5.59 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.29. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $142.72.

Canadian National Railway stock traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $124.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,901. The firm has a market cap of $85.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $104.67 and a twelve month high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business's revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.569 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,007,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,683,831,000 after buying an additional 554,280 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,655,948,000 after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,888,000 after purchasing an additional 193,116 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,260,000 after purchasing an additional 22,984 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 476,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,924,000 after purchasing an additional 62,346 shares during the period. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

