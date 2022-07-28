Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $7.15 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) – Investment analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 27th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will post earnings of $7.15 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.98. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $7.72 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s FY2023 earnings at $7.86 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.61 EPS.
Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C$1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.36 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.65 billion.
Canadian National Railway Stock Up 4.2 %
Shares of CNR opened at C$156.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$107.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.97. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of C$132.38 and a 12-month high of C$171.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$145.00 and its 200 day moving average price is C$152.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72.
Canadian National Railway Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.7325 dividend. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.74%.
Insider Activity at Canadian National Railway
In other news, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 12,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$155.58, for a total value of C$1,904,487.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,811,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,993,178,107.68. In other news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 17,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$145.02, for a total value of C$2,483,011.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,211,876.38. Also, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 12,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$155.58, for a total value of C$1,904,487.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,811,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,993,178,107.68. Insiders sold 1,036,185 shares of company stock valued at $153,932,744 over the last three months.
Canadian National Railway Company Profile
Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.
See Also
