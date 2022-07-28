Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from C$260.00 to C$235.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Canadian Tire traded as low as C$159.15 and last traded at C$160.23, with a volume of 43813 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$162.82.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$220.00 to C$222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$212.00 to C$222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$187.00 to C$184.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Canadian Tire to a “buy” rating and set a C$208.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Tire has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$224.64.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

Canadian Tire Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$9.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.39, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$167.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$177.38.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.