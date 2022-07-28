Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $18.97

Shares of Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.97 and traded as high as $20.38. Canfor shares last traded at $20.05, with a volume of 3,900 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CFPZF shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Canfor Trading Up 4.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.01 and its 200 day moving average is $20.67.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.

