Capital Advisors Inc. OK Boosts Position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,098,732 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. AAON accounts for 1.7% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned 2.09% of AAON worth $61,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAON. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AAON by 188.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of AAON by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 422,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,446,000 after acquiring an additional 134,897 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors purchased a new stake in AAON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 84,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in AAON by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,528 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other AAON news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $215,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,347.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $215,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,347.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,358 shares of company stock valued at $987,027. Company insiders own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

AAON Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:AAON traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,789. AAON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.50 and a 1 year high of $83.79. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.86 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.80 and a 200 day moving average of $55.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $182.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.47 million. AAON had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

AAON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AAON shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Further Reading

