Capital Advisors Inc. OK Boosts Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 266,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,158 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $23,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PCAR. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 534,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,048,000 after purchasing an additional 49,313 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in PACCAR by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at about $1,569,000. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PACCAR stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $89.74. 18,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,907,263. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.00 and a fifty-two week high of $97.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.47.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.26. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.69.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

