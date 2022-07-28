Capital Advisors Inc. OK Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lowered its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,891 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $12,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 78,349,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,446,000 after acquiring an additional 7,037,773 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 76,688,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,417,000 after purchasing an additional 6,824,172 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 62,559,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,697,000 after buying an additional 2,066,179 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,705,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,730,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,023,000 after buying an additional 1,126,185 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,567,591. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $29.92 and a 1 year high of $40.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.95.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

