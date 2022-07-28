Capital Advisors Inc. OK Grows Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $19,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Bank of The West boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 198.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 5,253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $5.12 on Thursday, reaching $230.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,160,745. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.83 and a 52 week high of $369.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.66. The company has a market capitalization of $82.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.27.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.44.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

