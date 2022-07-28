Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $2.51 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. William Allan LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $307.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,784,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,016,773. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $292.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $325.55. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $408.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

