Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $4.58 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lessened its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,767 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.05.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $1.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.29. 131,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,264,653. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $51.41 and a 12 month high of $124.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $121.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.40.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.97%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

