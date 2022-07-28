Capital Advisors Inc. OK Purchases 134,971 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 516,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,971 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned approximately 0.11% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $39,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of IVW stock traded up $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $66.19. The company had a trading volume of 86,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,691,397. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.65 and its 200 day moving average is $69.23. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $57.62 and a one year high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

