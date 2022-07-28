Capital Advisors Inc. OK Raises Stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 514,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,173 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned 0.38% of Leggett & Platt worth $17,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 1.2% in the first quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 16,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Leggett & Platt

In related news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $95,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,793. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Leggett & Platt Trading Up 1.2 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Leggett & Platt from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of LEG traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.09. 21,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,273,228. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.19 and a 12 month high of $49.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.28.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. This is a positive change from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Featured Articles

