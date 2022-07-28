Capital Advisors Inc. OK Sells 134,341 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lowered its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 19.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 569,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 134,341 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $32,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,344,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 682,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,621,000 after purchasing an additional 24,021 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 70,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 907,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,364,000 after purchasing an additional 442,407 shares in the last quarter. 60.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $71.50 to $62.50 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

Insider Activity

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

In related news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $19,327,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,538,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,747,530.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 254,754 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $2,883,815.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,227,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,410,126.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $19,327,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,538,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,747,530.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,994,984 shares of company stock valued at $94,356,676.

BAM traded up $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $49.05. The company had a trading volume of 37,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,066. The stock has a market cap of $80.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.21 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.56 and its 200 day moving average is $51.43.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.35 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 5.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.05%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.