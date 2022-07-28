Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Smith Group Asset Management LLC

Smith Group Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 87,908 shares during the period. Capital One Financial makes up about 1.3% of Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $24,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 566.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $1,364,009.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,926,705.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,542,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $1,364,009.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,926,705.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,066 shares of company stock valued at $3,179,826. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Capital One Financial Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COF. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer lowered Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Capital One Financial to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $183.00 to $173.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.60.

Shares of COF traded down $3.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.61. 29,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,391,975. The company has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $98.54 and a 52-week high of $177.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.20.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

