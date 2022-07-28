Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Smith Group Asset Management LLC

Smith Group Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 87,908 shares during the period. Capital One Financial makes up about 1.3% of Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $24,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 566.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $1,364,009.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,926,705.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,542,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $1,364,009.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,926,705.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,066 shares of company stock valued at $3,179,826. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.
Shares of COF traded down $3.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.61. 29,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,391,975. The company has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $98.54 and a 52-week high of $177.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.20.
Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 10.54%.
Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.
