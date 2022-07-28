Capital Product Partners (CPLP) to Release Earnings on Friday

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 29th. Analysts expect Capital Product Partners to post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.31. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 50.54% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect Capital Product Partners to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Capital Product Partners Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of CPLP stock opened at $14.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.02 and a 200-day moving average of $15.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Capital Product Partners has a 12-month low of $11.08 and a 12-month high of $19.65. The firm has a market cap of $293.14 million, a P/E ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.98.
CPLP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Capital Product Partners from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Capital Product Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital Product Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 2,886,050.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 57,721 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 597.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 277,121 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 237,362 shares during the last quarter. 41.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transport a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. As of April 27, 2022, the company owned 21 vessels, including 11 Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, one cape-size bulk carrier, and six LNG carriers.
