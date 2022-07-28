Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the shipping company on Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th.

Capital Product Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 11.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Capital Product Partners to earn $4.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.3%.

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

Capital Product Partners Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Capital Product Partners stock opened at $14.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $293.14 million, a P/E ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.98. Capital Product Partners has a 52-week low of $11.08 and a 52-week high of $19.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners ( NASDAQ:CPLP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $69.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.75 million. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 50.54% and a return on equity of 13.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capital Product Partners will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 597.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 277,121 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 237,362 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 2,886,050.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 57,721 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Capital Product Partners by 4.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. 41.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on CPLP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital Product Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Capital Product Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Capital Product Partners from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transport a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. As of April 27, 2022, the company owned 21 vessels, including 11 Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, one cape-size bulk carrier, and six LNG carriers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.