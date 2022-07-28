Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Position Raised by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 524,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Carlisle Companies comprises approximately 5.8% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $128,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,191 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the first quarter worth about $233,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSL traded up $11.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $282.56. The stock had a trading volume of 13,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,061. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $195.04 and a 1-year high of $275.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.48. The company has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $1.16. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 20.36%.

CSL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.00.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

