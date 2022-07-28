Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Hits New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $284.76 and last traded at $280.33, with a volume of 6031 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $271.55.

The conglomerate reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.36%.

CSL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 103.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the first quarter worth $41,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $251.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

