Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Carriage Services Stock Performance

CSV traded down $7.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.84. 358,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,275. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.55 million, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.76 and its 200 day moving average is $46.62. Carriage Services has a 52 week low of $35.18 and a 52 week high of $66.33.

Insider Activity

Carriage Services ( NYSE:CSV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Carriage Services had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 33.07%. The firm had revenue of $98.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Carriage Services will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Carlos R. Quezada bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.93 per share, for a total transaction of $56,895.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,258.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Carriage Services in the second quarter worth $6,778,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Carriage Services by 6.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 946,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,500,000 after buying an additional 60,532 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Carriage Services by 6.0% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 946,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,499,000 after buying an additional 53,240 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Carriage Services in the first quarter worth $2,568,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Carriage Services in the first quarter worth $2,133,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carriage Services

(Get Rating)

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.