CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BTIG Research upped their price target on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

CASI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.50 on Monday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CASI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CASI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $9.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 93.65% and a negative return on equity of 36.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.10) EPS. Research analysts forecast that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,453,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 312,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 31,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 31,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares during the period. 39.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

