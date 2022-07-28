Castweet (CTT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $650.00

Castweet (CTT) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. One Castweet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges. Castweet has a total market capitalization of $25,060.28 and $650.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Castweet has traded 34.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Castweet Profile

Castweet is a coin. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. Castweet’s official website is www.castweet.com. Castweet’s official message board is medium.com/@castweet. Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Castweet

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

