Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a growth of 340.4% from the June 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Catalyst Partners Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPARW. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 128.8% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 250,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 140,848 shares during the period.

Get Catalyst Partners Acquisition alerts:

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of CPARW opened at $0.18 on Thursday. Catalyst Partners Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $1.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.26.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Partners Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Partners Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.