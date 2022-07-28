CBC.network (CBC) Trading Down 4.1% Over Last Week

CBC.network (CBC) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. One CBC.network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0098 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, CBC.network has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. CBC.network has a total market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $61,994.00 worth of CBC.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,023.76 or 0.99972094 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00005513 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004342 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003834 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00126434 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00029812 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004338 BTC.

CBC.network Profile

CBC.network (CRYPTO:CBC) is a coin. It launched on March 22nd, 2018. CBC.network’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. CBC.network’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin.

CBC.network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBC.network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CBC.network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CBC.network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

