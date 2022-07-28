CCLA Investment Management Ltd Boosts Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

CCLA Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 64.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,775 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $83,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VRSN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VeriSign in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

VRSN stock traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $179.34. 6,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,165. The firm has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.19. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.25 and a 1-year high of $257.03.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. VeriSign had a net margin of 58.63% and a negative return on equity of 46.72%. The company had revenue of $346.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

