CCLA Investment Management Ltd Boosts Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

CCLA Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 447,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,098 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics accounts for approximately 1.7% of CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. CCLA Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.28% of Verisk Analytics worth $96,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 404.5% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2,520.0% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1,324.0% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,605,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $367,125,000 after purchasing an additional 170,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at $4,121,000. 91.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.80.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRSK traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $185.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,631. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.05 and a 12-month high of $231.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.84.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 32.92%. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 167,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.54, for a total transaction of $29,013,631.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,604,906.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 167,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.54, for a total transaction of $29,013,631.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,604,906.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 2,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.82, for a total value of $370,526.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 712,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,092,081.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,028 shares of company stock worth $31,572,586 in the last three months. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.