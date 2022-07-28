CCLA Investment Management Ltd Has $107.88 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

CCLA Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 394,765 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 5,983 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises about 1.9% of CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $107,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in Union Pacific by 0.4% during the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,227 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.18.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $219.64. 14,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,317,344. The firm has a market cap of $137.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $214.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.87. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 48.46%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

