CCLA Investment Management Ltd Has $127.01 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

CCLA Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 475,066 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,408 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises 2.3% of CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. CCLA Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.13% of Stryker worth $127,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $816,519,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $295,397,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Stryker by 6,917.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 703,744 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $188,195,000 after purchasing an additional 693,715 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Stryker by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,911,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,729,638,000 after purchasing an additional 402,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Stryker by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,733,027 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $463,446,000 after purchasing an additional 371,008 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYK. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price objective on Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Stryker from $290.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Stryker from $286.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.29.

Stryker Stock Up 0.3 %

Stryker stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $212.34. 19,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,507,121. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $80.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $281.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $209.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.71.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 52.85%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

