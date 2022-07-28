CCLA Investment Management Ltd Has $128.95 Million Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

CCLA Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,247,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,635 shares during the quarter. TransUnion accounts for 2.3% of CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $128,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRU. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in TransUnion in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in TransUnion in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
TRU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of TransUnion from $112.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of TransUnion to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.46.
TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $948.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.38 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 18.53%. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.61%.
In other TransUnion news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $31,881.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,399 shares in the company, valued at $425,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.
