CCLA Investment Management Ltd Purchases 122,155 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

CCLA Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,250,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 122,155 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises 1.9% of CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. CCLA Investment Management Ltd owned 0.06% of NextEra Energy worth $105,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 13.1% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 45,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 5,244 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its position in NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 49,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 59.9% in the first quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,807,000 after acquiring an additional 43,380 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 6,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NEE traded up $5.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.40. 219,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,139,965. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

