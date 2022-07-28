CCLA Investment Management Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

CCLA Investment Management Ltd decreased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,542 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 65,037 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 2.1% of CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $117,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at $34,511,671,107.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 325,982 shares of company stock worth $107,912,260. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $1.98 on Thursday, hitting $345.25. 44,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,935,332. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $303.65 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $334.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $348.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $415.00.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

