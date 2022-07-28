Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Celsion in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:CLSN opened at $2.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.96. Celsion has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $18.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsion

Celsion ( NASDAQ:CLSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million. Celsion had a negative return on equity of 45.34% and a negative net margin of 5,110.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.35) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Celsion will post -5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Celsion stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) by 435.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,155 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.15% of Celsion worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Celsion

(Get Rating)

Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies, vaccines, and directed chemotherapies. Its product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer; and ThermoDox, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in development stage for various cancer indications.

